After the 2-1 win over Parma in the round of 16 of the 2022-23 Coppa Italia, Inter Milan now turn their attention to the quarterfinals with Atalanta on Tuesday. The side from Bergamo comfortably beat Spezia 5-2 to progress to this stage but are the underdogs. Against Parma in the round of 16, Inter won an extra time match for the fifth consecutive time, four times in the Coppa Italia and once in the Supercoppa Italiana. In the match against the Gialloblu, the Nerazzurri recorded 72% ball possession, the highest figure in all the rounds of 16 matches this season. The winner of this clash will face the winner of Juventus vs. Lazio which will take place on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -108; Draw +240; Atalanta +280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

In all competitions, Edin Dzeko has scored nine goals against Atalanta. Among Italian teams, the Bergamo side are the Bosnian striker's favorite team to face. This season, Dzeko has already scored a brace against Atalanta in the league in the match Inter won 3-2 in November.



Inter are playing in a Coppa Italia quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season. On the last three occasions, the Nerazzurri have reached the semifinals. Last time out at this stage, Simone Inzaghi's men eliminated Roma 2-0 at San Siro, thanks to goals from Dzeko and Sanchez.



Prediction

Atalanta are a strong opponent but considering Serie A's title race is basically over, Inter Milan need to win this one to try to win back-to-back Coppa Italia. They get it done. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Atalanta 1.