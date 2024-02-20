Inter Milan will host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday on Paramount+. The home team finished second behind Real Sociedad on goal differential in Group D to earn a spot in the knockout rounds, while Atletico Madrid won Group E. The only other time these two clubs have met was in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup, which Atletico won 2-0. Inter Milan are first in Italian Serie A this season, while Atletico Madrid are fourth in La Liga. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid odds list Inter as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico listed as +490 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid



Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan, Green is backing both teams to score for a +100 payout and for the final score to be tied 1-1. These are two giants in their respective countries and they've experienced plenty of success in this competition as well, with Inter winning the European Cup (the precursor to the UEFA Champions League) in 1964 and 1965 and then winning the Champions League in 2010 while Atletico was a Euro Cup runner-up in 1974 and then UCL runner-ups in 2014 and 2016.

Both clubs are coming off dominant league victories, with Inter defeating Salernitana 4-0 last Friday, while Atletico defeated Las Palmas 5-0 on Saturday. Now they'll lock horns in what could be one of the more fiercely contested matchups in the UCL Round of 16.

"It is easy to see why Inter is the favorite, as the likes of Lautaro Martínez and Nicoló Barella are in fine form. However, some sportsbooks are offering +410 on Atlético to win this game, which seems a little disrespectful when you consider how strong Los Rojiblancos are," Green told SportsLine. "Both teams should score, but Simeone's side could end up with a share of the spoils." Stream the game here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live streaming sports on Paramount+.