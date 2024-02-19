Inter Milan's quest for a second straight appearance in the final continues when they host Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Inter Milan, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in last year's final, went 3-3-0 during the group stage of this edition of the competition. Atletico Madrid, who last reached the final in 2016, also were unbeaten during group play as they recorded four victories and a pair of draws.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Inter are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid odds, while Los Colchoneros are +420 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Inter -135, Atletico +420, Draw +250

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Inter -0.5 (-130)

IM: The Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last 26 matches across all competitions

AM: Los Colchoneros were second in goals (17) and differential (plus-11) in UCL group play

Why you should back Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions and have won each of their eight contests in 2024. They have recorded back-to-back four-goal performances, both in Serie A, after netting a total of eight goals during the group stage of the Champions League. Inter Milan yielded three goals in a draw with Benfica but allowed only two over their other five group-stage games.

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez share the team lead with two goals apiece during UCL play. The 26-year-old Martinez is the top scorer in Serie A with 20 goals and needs one to match the career high he set in 2021-22 and equaled last season. Martinez has converted in seven of his last 12 contests across all competitions, while French forward Marcus Thuram, who is second on Inter Milan with 10 goals in Serie A, has scored in back-to-back league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros actually could have Alvaro Morata on the pitch Tuesday as the veteran striker is back training with the club. The 31-year-old missed the team's 5-0 triumph over Las Palmas in La Liga play on Saturday after suffering a knee injury against Sevilla the previous weekend. Morata leads Atletico Madrid with 13 goals in league action and is tied for first on the team with five goals in the Champions League.

French forward Antoine Griezmann also has converted five times in the UCL. The 32-year-old ranks second on Los Colchoneros in La Liga with 11 goals and is tied for fourth in the league with six assists. Brazilian winger Samuel Lino has converted twice for Atletico in the Champions League and is tied for third among all players in the competition with three assists. See which team to pick here.

