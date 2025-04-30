The stage is set for the 2025 UEFA Champions League semifinals as Barcelona host Inter Milan in a first-leg showdown on Wednesday on Paramount+. Barcelona are flying high after defeating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final over the weekend and have been unstoppable on their home pitch. Inter enter Wednesday's match in need of a boost after being shut out in three straight league matches and falling out of first place in the Serie A table. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Barcelona vs. Inter Milan odds, with Inter as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are Eimer's Champions League picks and predictions for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan on Wednesday:

Raphinha to score or assist (-125)

The Brazilian forward has more pressure on him right now since Barcelona lead striker Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with an injury. He totaled seven shots on goal in the Copa del Rey final with three on target, and a similar effort could result in a goal against a tired Inter team. This player prop is listed at -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barcelona to score in both halves (+125)

Hansi Flick's men have found the back of the net in two of their last three games across all competition, and in three of their last four matches on home soil. Barcelona to score in both halves of Wednesday's semifinal match is listed at +120 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Barcelona on the money line (-150)

The Blaugrana are undefeated in 15 straight home matches across all competitions, while Inter was clean-sheeted by Bologna in their last road game. The Nerazzurri will press hard for offense after failing to score a goal in three straight games, but it will really be up to their defense to lock down a red-hot Barcelona attack.

"Barcelona have some of the most creative midfielders and prolific strikers in the world right now, including Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong," Eimer told SportsLine. "I know that Inter's defense can be good and I know Barcelona is probably tired, but their momentum should be too much for anyone to stop right now."

