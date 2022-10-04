The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Inter Milan

What to Know

Inter Milan and Barcelona will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 4 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Inter Milan won 2-0 against Viktoria Plzen two weeks ago. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Barcelona lost 2-0 to Bayern Munchen two weeks ago. Right now, Inter Milan (three points) is in third place in Group C, while Barcelona (three points) is in second place in the group behind Bayern Munchen (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whichever team wins is guaranteed second place going into Matchday 4.

How To Watch