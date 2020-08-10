Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Inter Milan vs Leverkusen ( 3:26 )

Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan come into the Europa League quarterfinals under different circumstances. The German side had to simply close out the second leg of their Round of 16 tie against Rangers, whereas the Italian side had just one game to determine whether they would reach this point of the tournament. In other words, one team is coming into this match with recent experience of the do-or-die format, while another team is not.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Monday, Aug. 10

: Monday, Aug. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Esprit Arena -- Düsseldorf, Germany

Storylines

Bayer Leverkusen: This Bundesliga side did not have to do a whole lot in their Round of 16 match to make it into the quarterfinals, so that's exactly what they did (not a whole lot). For the duration of their game against Rangers, they certainly tried to put together some offense, but it amounted to just one goal. It's a score that seems even less impressive given the context that the Scottish side put absolutely no pressure on their opponents and seemed content with just rolling over to let their Europa League campaign die. Does Leverkusen deserve to be in this position? Certainly, by the merit of having a winning aggregate score over the team they were up against. But it won't mean much if they are unable to do anything against a team that seems to be much better suited for this particular set up.

Inter Milan: This season Inter became the Island of Misfit Premier League Players and that collection of England's castaways got them second in Serie A. It's safe to assume that at least a part of that success was fueled by those very players competing because they had something to prove to their former squads across the continent. Combine that drive with their experience in playing a single-elimination match on a neutral pitch, and you have a side that looks poised to make a deep run in this tournament.

Prediction

Inter was more clinical than their opponent in the last round, and it's probably going to be the same case on Monday. Pick: Inter 2, Leverkusen 0