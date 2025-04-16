Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will square off one more time in a 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri are riding a 12-game unbeaten streak that includes a 2-1 victory in the first leg of this UCL showdown at Allianz Arena last week. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are looking to bounce back against Inter, but have been less consistent across all competitions, most recently settling for a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from the San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The visitors are the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter vs. Bayern odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, with Inter as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are Eimer's Champions League picks and predictions for Bayern vs. Inter on Wednesday:

Harry Kane 2+ Shots on Target (+110)

The veteran forward has tallied at least one shot on target in all but one UCL match this season. He has also had at least one shot on target in four straight across all competitions and notched two against Inter in the first leg. This line is priced at +120 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Half with the most goals: Second Half (+100)

Bayern didn't score either of their goals against Dortmund until after the 60-minute mark, and Dortmund is playing with a depleted defense. Since Inter have only allowed three goals over 11 UCL matches, the expert expects the hosts to park the bus and make it difficult for the Bavarians to score.



"I'm expecting Bayern Munich to once again dominate possession and continuously push on the attack, but they'll have a brutal time breaking through Milan's backline," Eimer told SportsLine. You can get this bet at plus-money at FanDuel Sportsbook.

