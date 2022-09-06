Inter Milan are coming off the heavy defeat against AC Milan last Saturday when they welcome Bayern Munich to kick off the Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri didn't start the Serie A season well and already have two defeats in the first five matches, and fans are starting to worry about the performances of key players. On the other hand, Bayern Munich are coming off of two consecutive draws in the Bundesliga. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Sep. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan +285; Draw +300; Bayern Munich -118 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi is expected to make some important changes in the starting eleven after some criticism for the performances of his team in the past weeks. Robins Gosens and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are both expected to start instead of Federico Dimarco and Nicolò Barella, who is not having a good moment. Edin Dzeko is also expected to start in the attacking line to play alongside Lautaro Martinez as Romelu Lukaku recovers from injury.

Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann likely won't make significant changes in his lineup. The match will also see the return of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt to Italy, after the player left Juventus to join the German side this summer. Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane are all expected to start to support the main striker who will be former Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Prediction

Considering the latest performances of the home team, it feels unlikely that the Italian club will take anything from the German side. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Inter Milan 1.