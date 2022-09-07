Two titans square off in the UEFA Champions League group stage in what should be a very exciting match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich this Wednesday on Paramount+. The two sides haven't played each other since the International Champions Cup in 2016-17 when each club pulled out a win. So far this year, Bayern has dominated in the Bundesliga but is also entering the Champions League group stage on the heels of back-to-back 1-1 draws in domestic play. Meanwhile, Inter Milan continues to be a scoring juggernaut in Italian Serie A but has struggled recently on the defensive side of things and enters Champions League play following a 3-2 loss to hometown rival AC Milan. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bayern Munich as the -129 favorite (risk $129 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Inter Milan is the +310 underdog and a draw is priced at +310. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich date: Wednesday, September 7

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich, Eimer is picking Bayern on the money line for a -129 payout. The Bundesliga club is the heavy favorite heading into Wednesday's match, and the expert thinks their firepower and success playing on the road will play a key role to their success. Eimer notes that even in their recent draws that Bayern have heavily outshot the opposition, so as long as they can finish their chances they should be in good shape.



While Inter is a scoring machine and ranks second in Italian Serie A in goals scored, their defense has struggled of late and they are giving up almost as many goals as they have been scoring.

"We've only seen Inter keep a single clean sheet so far this year and have conceded goals to the likes of Lecce and Cremonese, which are teams that don't possess a fraction of the attack their German opponents will this week," Eimer told SportsLine. "After a disappointing 3-2 loss at the Derby de Milano earlier in the week, Inter will be looking to bounce back, and have their hands full in what could become a wild shootout between two attack focused teams." Stream the match now here.

