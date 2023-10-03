Inter Milan will host Benfica in a Group D showdown in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday on Paramount+. Inter Milan settled for a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the group stage opener. Benfica, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against RB Salzburg on home soil on September 20. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Benfica odds list Inter Milan as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica listed as +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Benfica

Inter Milan vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Inter Milan vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Benfica, Sutton is backing Inter Milan to secure the victory on home soil at -150 odds. After suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo at home, Inter Milan bounced back with a convincing 4-0 win over Salernitana in league play, which should give the Italian side a ton of confidence heading into Tuesday's clash.

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench and scored all four goals, giving the Argentine nine goals in his first seven games in league play. That doesn't bode well for a Benfica side that will be without center-back Antonio Silva, who received a red card in the 13th minute of the 2-0 defeat to RB Salzburg. In addition, Inter Milan have scored four or more goals in two of their last three games at home, a big reason why Sutton is backing Inter Milan on Tuesday.

