A showdown with AC Milan is up for grabs when Inter Milan host Benfica for the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Inter Milan, who split their two meetings with AC Milan in Serie A this season, gained the upper hand in this knockout tie with a 2-0 road victory in the first leg. The loss was the first in the Champions League for Benfica, who are fourth in the UCL in scoring with 23 goals.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Inter Milan are the +117 favorites (risk $100 to win $117) in the latest Inter Milan vs. Benfica odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Benfica are +230 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 82-63-4 for a profit of $2,563 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Benfica vs. Inter Milan:

Inter Milan vs. Benfica money line: Inter +117, Benfica +230, Draw +235

Inter Milan vs. Benfica over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Milan vs. Benfica spread: Inter Milan -0.5 (+105)

INT: Inter Milan have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions

BEN: The Eagles are tied for third in the Champions League with 23 goals

Inter Milan vs. Benfica picks:



Why you should back Inter Milan

Inter Milan were able to shut down Benfica's potent offense in the first leg, posting a clean sheet after the Eagles had produced 17 goals over their previous four Champions League matches. The stellar defensive effort was nothing new for Inter Milan, who have kept the opposition scoreless in four of their last five outings in the competition. They have gone 33 games across all competitions without yielding more than two goals, so they're unlikely to let their 2-0 aggregate advantage in this tie slip away.

After producing only one goal over their previous three UCL contests, Inter converted twice in the first leg, with midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Romelu Lukaku finding the back of the net. The 29-year-old Lukaku's goal was his third of the competition, tying him with Edin Dzeko for the team lead. Lautaro Martinez has scored just once in the Champions League but ranks second in Serie A with 14 goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Benfica

The Eagles were unable to break through in the first leg but had been on fire offensively prior to the loss, registering 17 goals over their previous four Champions League matches. Benfica posted 4-3 and 6-1 victories against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, respectively, in their final two group stage games before outscoring Club Brugge 7-1 in their Round of 16 matchup. Forward Joao Mario leads the team with six goals and had converted in five consecutive contests prior to last Tuesday.

Rafa Silva ranks second on the Eagles with five goals in the UCL. The 29-year-old midfielder has recorded six goals in 22 matches for Benfica in Primeira Liga action this season. Forward Goncalo Ramos, who is tied with Mario for the league lead with 17 goals, and Brazilian winger David Neres both have converted three times in the Champions League. See which team to pick here.

