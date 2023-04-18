Inter Milan look to advance to the semifinals for the first time in their last seven appearances in the competition when they host Benfica for the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Inter Milan have not gotten past the quarters since 2009-10, when they lost to Bayern Munich in the final. Inter gained the upper hand last Tuesday as they posted a 2-0 triumph on the road.

Kickoff at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is set for 3 p.m. ET. Inter Milan are the +109 favorites (risk $100 to win $109) in the latest Inter Milan vs. Benfica odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Benfica are +240 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Benfica vs. Inter Milan:

Inter Milan vs. Benfica money line: Inter +109, Benfica +240, Draw +240

Inter Milan vs. Benfica over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Milan vs. Benfica spread: Inter Milan -0.5 (+105)

INT: Inter Milan have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions

BEN: The Eagles are tied for third in the Champions League with 23 goals

Why you should back Inter Milan

Inter Milan have been very strong defensively of late, especially during Champions League play. After posting three clean sheets in the group stage, Inter Milan have yet to allow a goal over three matches during the knockout phase of the competition. Nicolo Barella scored his second UCL goal and striker Romelu Lukaku recorded his third in the first-leg victory against Benfica, with the latter tying Edin Dzeko for the team lead.

With three goals, the 29-year-old Lukaku has matched his total in 18 contests for Inter Milan during Serie A play. The Belgian has produced six goals over his last seven games across all competitions and has recorded each of the team's last three dating back to the group stage. Lautaro Martinez has converted just once in the Champions League but ranks second in Serie A with 14 goals.

Why you should back Benfica

The Eagles were unable to break through in the first leg but had been on fire offensively prior to the loss, registering 17 goals over their previous four Champions League matches. Benfica posted 4-3 and 6-1 victories against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, respectively, in their final two group stage games before outscoring Club Brugge 7-1 in their Round of 16 matchup. Forward Joao Mario leads the team with six goals and had converted in five consecutive contests prior to last Tuesday.

Rafa Silva ranks second on the Eagles with five goals in the UCL. The 29-year-old midfielder has recorded six goals in 22 matches for Benfica in Primeira Liga action this season. Forward Goncalo Ramos, who is tied with Mario for the league lead with 17 goals, and Brazilian winger David Neres both have converted three times in the Champions League.

How to make Benfica vs. Inter Milan picks

