Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Inter Milan hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the Champions League's best matchup of the week. It's Matchday 3 from the Giuseppe Meazza in Northern Italy, as Antonio Conte's team is still within a win in the competition, following up the draw to Slavia Prague with a narrow defeat against Barcelona. There's a bit of pressure on them here with a loss putting them in a tough spot to sniff the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Inter vs. Dortmund

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 23



: Wednesday, Oct. 23 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza



: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV channel : Galavision



Storylines

Inter: A draw will do nothing for Inter, considering the club has just one more home game after this, and it is against Barcelona. The opening draw against Slavia Prague was concerning, but you can't blame this team for losing at Barcelona, despite leading 1-0. If this is tied late, expect a frantic finish with Antonio Conte sending his men forward in search of three points they really can't let slip. A loss likely puts them on the outside looking in come the end of the group stage.

Dortmund: Because Inter has been so inconsistent in the competition, Dortmund knows that a point would be a fantastic result here. Expect Dortmund to focus on going on the counter attack, but they'll be reserved in defense as they face a dynamic duo in Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. Dortmund at time looks a bit weak in defense, especially when trying to close down on the wing, so they'll aim to limit mistakes, get a goal on the counter and take a point.

Inter vs. Dortmund prediction

A thrilling, attacking game with goals ends as a draw, which is a better result for road warriors Dortmund.

Pick: Inter 2, Dortmund 2