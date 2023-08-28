The second match week of the Italian Serie A season on Paramount+ will feature a head-to-head matchup between Italian giants Inter Milan and newly-promoted Cagliari on Monday. Inter Milan has been in contention for the Serie A title the last several seasons and finished third in the league last year while also making the UEFA Champions League final. Meanwhile, Cagliari finished fifth in Serie B, but was able to make their way through the promotion play-off to get back into Italy's top flight after just one season down. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan.

Kickoff from Sardegna Arena in Cagliari is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Cagliari odds list the visitors as the -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and take half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free, so sign up here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Cagliari

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari date: Monday, August 28

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari live stream: Paramount+ (get half-off an annual plan)

Italian Serie A picks for Cagliari vs. Inter Milan

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

For Inter Milan vs. Cagliari, Green is picking Lautaro Martinez to score for a +115 payout. The 26-year-old Argentinian striker is one of the world's best and is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he matched a career-high with 21 goals in 38 Serie A matches.

Martinez also managed three Champions League goals, three Coppa Italia goals and a goal in Supercoppa, producing a total of 38 goal involvements (28 goals and 10 assists) across all competitions. He's also off to a strong start in 2023-24, netting a brace in the Serie A opener against Monza last week.

"Many of Europe's leading clubs have tried to sign Martínez over the past few years, but he continues to pledge his loyalty to Inter. He has now been handed the captain's armband, and he underscored his quality by firing in both goals in Inter's home win against Monza," Green told SportsLine.

"The Argentinian striker opened the scoring after just 7 minutes by slotting in Denzel Dumfries' cross, and he wrapped up the win with a sliding finish in the second half. He is quick and alert in the box, which makes him a nightmare to defend against, and he should benefit from very strong service this season." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for the first week and take half-off an annual plan.