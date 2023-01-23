Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ Inter Milan

Current Records: Empoli 5-7-6; Inter Milan 12-1-5

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Inter Milan and are hoping to record their first win against them since January of 2016. Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Inter Milan on Monday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both teams are tiptoeing into their games after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Empoli have had a rough go of it against Sampdoria in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them. Things were close when the Blues and the Blue-Circled clashed on Monday, but the Blues ultimately edged out the opposition 1-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 after the first half, but Empoli scored a goal in the second which made all the difference.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan left their first game against Verona on Saturday this season happy. The Black and Blues won by a goal and slipped past Verona 1-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Inter Milan also won the last time the two played on April 9, 2022.

Their wins bumped Empoli to 5-7-6 and Inter Milan to 12-1-5. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

Inter Milan are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -369 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

