Inter Milan face Empoli at San Siro and desperately need another win after last Sunday's clash against Udinese to put pressure on AC Milan that play on Sunday against Hellas Verona and will try to make another huge step towards the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri will play on Friday since they have the Coppa Italia's final due on Wednesday next week against Juventus. Inter Milan are currently two points behind AC Milan with three games left to play. After Empoli, Inter will face Cagliari and Sampdoria for the last two matches of the season.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, May 6 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -750; Draw +750; Empoli +1750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter: Simone Inzaghi's side is definitely considered the favorite for this game and the former Lazio coach will count on Halan Calhanoglu's once again after he was suspended for the last match against Udinese. Lautaro Martinez will start alongside one between Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko. Inter won four matches in a row in Serie A last month until the surprising defeat against Bologna that changed once again the expectations about this end of the season. The Nerazzurri need this win to be back at the top of the table as they wait for rivals AC Milan to play against Hellas Verona on Sunday night.

Empoli: The team coached by Aurelio Andreazzoli is now mathematically safe and will play again Serie A soccer next season. Empoli will go to San Siro but won't give up until the end and will try to show that they deserved to achieve this target even if they are now safe. Loanee Inter Milan's striker Andrea Pinamonti was the best player of the season for Empoli and scored twelve goals in all the 34 matches he played so far this year in Serie A. He's expected to be back to Inter in the summer and then sold again with many clubs that already showed interest for the Italian player.

Prediction

Inter Milan need to win the match in order to put more pressure on their rivals and considering that Empoli are arithmetically safe they shouldn't have so many issues at San Siro this time. PICK: Inter Milan 3, Empoli 0