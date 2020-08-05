Inter Milan and Getafe meet on Wednesday in Germany for a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals. The two face off in the round of 16, but it will be just one match after their first leg was postponed during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Most other ties are playing the second legs after completing the first legs back in March. This neutral venue means away goals won't exist in this tie, and if the match is level after 90 minutes, extra time would be next and then potentially penalty kicks.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 5

: Wednesday, Aug. 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Arena AufSchalke -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Odds: Inter -138; Draw +260; Getafe +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Inter Milan: There is a lot of confidence in this side as it is on a good run of form. Inter is undefeated in its last eight games and closed out the Serie A season with wins over Napoli and Atalanta to finish in second. The defense has been superb, not conceding a goal in the last 393 minutes. With Getafe also having a strong defense, this could be a low-scoring affair where a set piece makes the difference. Expect Inter to control the ball and have the most clear chances.

Getafe: It's been an up and down season for a team that was looking to replicate last season's fine showing in La Liga. Getafe has one of the best defenses in Spain yet has shown some inconsistency, though the lack of performance in attack is more concerning at the moment. In the last 540 minutes of action, Getafe has scored just one goal.

Prediction

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku fires Inter into the last eight. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0