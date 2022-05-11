The 2022 Coppa Italia final will feature two of the biggest clubs in Italy on Wednesday. Inter Milan will take on Juventus in the 100th anniversary of the Italian knockout tournament and there will be plenty of excitement with a trophy on the line. Juventus has won the tournament a record 14 times, while Inter Milan is a seven-time champion, tied for third-most among all Italian clubs. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Juventus odds list Inter as the +125 (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus the +240 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus

Inter Milan vs. Juventus date: Wednesday, May 11

Inter Milan vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Inter Milan vs. Juventus, Sutton is backing Inter Milan to win in regulation for a +125 payout. Inter Milan is currently locked into a back-and-forth battle for Serie A supremacy with crosstown rivals AC Milan, so its focus will be split with two league games remaining after the final.

However, this is a club with plenty of depth to handle a midweek game with a trophy on the line and should still be incredibly motivated. Inter has won seven of its last eight matches across all competitions and been fairly dominant, with five of those seven wins coming by multiple goals.

This season, the Nerazzurri have two wins and a draw in three previous matches with Juventus and generally seem to have the Bianconeri's number. Sutton is expecting more of the same on Wednesday, especially with Juventus coming off a disheartening loss to Genoa on Friday that effectively guarantees a fourth-place finish in the league.

