ronaldo-2.png
Getty Images

Juventus are on the verge of advancing to the final of the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 win at Inter Milan in their semifinal first leg on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for the visitors, who overcame Lautaro Martinez's early strike to put themselves in great position to advance after next week's second leg.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Inter Milan ratings

Name How did they do? Rating

(GK) Samir Handanovic

The winning goal was partially his fault thanks to a lack of communication with Milan Skriniar. Had a couple decent stops, but that proved costly. 

5

(DEF) Milan Skriniar

Most at fault for the second goal, assuming Handanovic would get to the ball, then making the decision to take a touch. He should have cleared it out. Just silly, poor play.

3

(DEF) Stefan de Vrij       

Solid overall but wasn't all that busy. Put himself in the right spots and was strong in the air.

5

(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni       

Marked well and even got forward a little. Solid passing and didn't make any grave mistakes.

5

(DEF) Arturo Vidal       

A liability with his lack of self control. Could have seen red, which seems like most of his matches. Also didn't factor into the attack much.

5

(MID) Nicolo Barella

One of the bright spots. His assist to Lautaro was fantastic, and he really looked lively. Without him, they would have been in big trouble. 

7

(MID) Marcelo Brozovic

Hardly noticeable. Never got involved in attack. He had a couple good challenges in the middle but never was a factor.

5

(MID) Ashley Young      

Costly penalty conceded with a careless challenge on Juan Cuadrado. Ruined anything else he did in this game, which wasn't much.

4

(MID) Matteo Darmian

Wasted Inter's best chance in the second half as he was stoned by Gianluigi Buffon from six yards out. He won't want to see the replay of that one.

4

(FWD) Alexis Sanchez

Started well. He looked fresh and ready, stepping in for Romelu Lukaku. Helped get the opening goal but faded as game went on and missed a great chance in second half.

5

(FWD) Lautaro Martinez

His goal in the first half was all he would do all game long. Quiet after the ninth minute.

7

(SUB 1) Ivan Perisic

A sub that never got a chance to make much of an impact.

5

(SUB 2) Christian Eriksen

Had a decent look off the bench to bring them level, missing the goal just wide. His crossing was off.

5

(SUB 3) Andrea Pinamonti

Last sub that never got going.

N/A

(SUB 4) Stefano SensiAnother late substitute who failed to get involved.N/A

Manager Antonio Conte

Had his team in a good spot, but some more composure in the middle was needed. Tough road ahead now.

5

Juventus ratings

Name How did they do? Ratings

(GK) Gianluigi Buffon

Really should have done better on the opening goal, but he made up for it with the stop on Darmian. Defense also helped him big time.

6

(DEF) Alex Sandro

Marked very well, and his passing was sharp. Was a leader in defense.

6

(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt

Lucky to not have seen red, but he was strong overall and not shy to challenge. Really stayed on top of Alexis Sanchez and marked Lautaro well on goal.

7

(DEF) Merih Demiral      

Had a huge save after Buffon was beat to deny an equalizer to Sanchez. That proved to be a huge moment.

7

(DEF) Juan Cuadrado

Earned the penalty kick for the opening goal with a good run. Passing was a tad sloppy at times, but he made his impact.

7

(MID) Federico Bernardeschi

Not at his best. He played a couple balls that were decent, but there was some questionable crosses. Taken off in the second half.

5

(MID) Adrien Rabiot      

A calm presence on the ball. Checked to the ball well, was cautious to not let Inter go on the counter and just played a simple, smart game.

6

(MID) Rodrigo Bentancur       

Sloppy, poor when going forward and taken off in the second half. Not his best night.

5

(MID) Weston McKennie

Was a quality outing for the American. He got into the box well on crosses, kept things simple and made an impact defensively. 

6

(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo

The star. Two goals, both taken well, but he left the pitch unhappy as a second-half sub. Ronaldo, almost by himself, has nearly put Juve into the final.

9

(FWD) Dejan Kulusevski

Ronaldo stole the show and didn't give him much of a chance to star. Taken off in second half.

5

(SUB 1) Federico Chiesa

Came on in added time to waste time.

N/A

(SUB 2) Alvaro Morata

Brought on for Ronaldo but never got a good look at goal as Inter pushed forward.

N/A

(SUB 3) Giorgio Chiellini

A sub to eat up some clock in the 90th minute.

N/A

(SUB 4) DaniloGot 20 minutes in the second half and did his job well, playing forward with precision.6
(SUB 5) ArthurCame in for Bentancur and brought some possession and calmness on the ball.6

Manager Andrea Pirlo

Didn't wait long to see the changes he wanted, and he gets credit for not waiting and trying to solidify the midfield as Inter gained control.

7