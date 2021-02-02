Juventus are on the verge of advancing to the final of the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 win at Inter Milan in their semifinal first leg on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for the visitors, who overcame Lautaro Martinez's early strike to put themselves in great position to advance after next week's second leg.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Inter Milan ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Samir Handanovic
The winning goal was partially his fault thanks to a lack of communication with Milan Skriniar. Had a couple decent stops, but that proved costly.
5
(DEF) Milan Skriniar
Most at fault for the second goal, assuming Handanovic would get to the ball, then making the decision to take a touch. He should have cleared it out. Just silly, poor play.
3
(DEF) Stefan de Vrij
Solid overall but wasn't all that busy. Put himself in the right spots and was strong in the air.
5
(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni
Marked well and even got forward a little. Solid passing and didn't make any grave mistakes.
5
(DEF) Arturo Vidal
A liability with his lack of self control. Could have seen red, which seems like most of his matches. Also didn't factor into the attack much.
5
(MID) Nicolo Barella
One of the bright spots. His assist to Lautaro was fantastic, and he really looked lively. Without him, they would have been in big trouble.
7
(MID) Marcelo Brozovic
Hardly noticeable. Never got involved in attack. He had a couple good challenges in the middle but never was a factor.
5
(MID) Ashley Young
Costly penalty conceded with a careless challenge on Juan Cuadrado. Ruined anything else he did in this game, which wasn't much.
4
(MID) Matteo Darmian
Wasted Inter's best chance in the second half as he was stoned by Gianluigi Buffon from six yards out. He won't want to see the replay of that one.
4
(FWD) Alexis Sanchez
Started well. He looked fresh and ready, stepping in for Romelu Lukaku. Helped get the opening goal but faded as game went on and missed a great chance in second half.
5
(FWD) Lautaro Martinez
His goal in the first half was all he would do all game long. Quiet after the ninth minute.
7
(SUB 1) Ivan Perisic
A sub that never got a chance to make much of an impact.
5
(SUB 2) Christian Eriksen
Had a decent look off the bench to bring them level, missing the goal just wide. His crossing was off.
5
(SUB 3) Andrea Pinamonti
Last sub that never got going.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Stefano Sensi
|Another late substitute who failed to get involved.
|N/A
Manager Antonio Conte
Had his team in a good spot, but some more composure in the middle was needed. Tough road ahead now.
5
Juventus ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Gianluigi Buffon
Really should have done better on the opening goal, but he made up for it with the stop on Darmian. Defense also helped him big time.
6
(DEF) Alex Sandro
Marked very well, and his passing was sharp. Was a leader in defense.
6
(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt
Lucky to not have seen red, but he was strong overall and not shy to challenge. Really stayed on top of Alexis Sanchez and marked Lautaro well on goal.
7
(DEF) Merih Demiral
Had a huge save after Buffon was beat to deny an equalizer to Sanchez. That proved to be a huge moment.
7
(DEF) Juan Cuadrado
Earned the penalty kick for the opening goal with a good run. Passing was a tad sloppy at times, but he made his impact.
7
(MID) Federico Bernardeschi
Not at his best. He played a couple balls that were decent, but there was some questionable crosses. Taken off in the second half.
5
(MID) Adrien Rabiot
A calm presence on the ball. Checked to the ball well, was cautious to not let Inter go on the counter and just played a simple, smart game.
6
(MID) Rodrigo Bentancur
Sloppy, poor when going forward and taken off in the second half. Not his best night.
5
(MID) Weston McKennie
Was a quality outing for the American. He got into the box well on crosses, kept things simple and made an impact defensively.
6
(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo
The star. Two goals, both taken well, but he left the pitch unhappy as a second-half sub. Ronaldo, almost by himself, has nearly put Juve into the final.
9
(FWD) Dejan Kulusevski
Ronaldo stole the show and didn't give him much of a chance to star. Taken off in second half.
5
(SUB 1) Federico Chiesa
Came on in added time to waste time.
N/A
(SUB 2) Alvaro Morata
Brought on for Ronaldo but never got a good look at goal as Inter pushed forward.
N/A
(SUB 3) Giorgio Chiellini
A sub to eat up some clock in the 90th minute.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Danilo
|Got 20 minutes in the second half and did his job well, playing forward with precision.
|6
|(SUB 5) Arthur
|Came in for Bentancur and brought some possession and calmness on the ball.
|6
Manager Andrea Pirlo
Didn't wait long to see the changes he wanted, and he gets credit for not waiting and trying to solidify the midfield as Inter gained control.
7