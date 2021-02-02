Juventus are on the verge of advancing to the final of the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 win at Inter Milan in their semifinal first leg on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for the visitors, who overcame Lautaro Martinez's early strike to put themselves in great position to advance after next week's second leg.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Inter Milan ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Samir Handanovic The winning goal was partially his fault thanks to a lack of communication with Milan Skriniar. Had a couple decent stops, but that proved costly. 5 (DEF) Milan Skriniar Most at fault for the second goal, assuming Handanovic would get to the ball, then making the decision to take a touch. He should have cleared it out. Just silly, poor play. 3 (DEF) Stefan de Vrij Solid overall but wasn't all that busy. Put himself in the right spots and was strong in the air. 5 (DEF) Alessandro Bastoni Marked well and even got forward a little. Solid passing and didn't make any grave mistakes. 5 (DEF) Arturo Vidal A liability with his lack of self control. Could have seen red, which seems like most of his matches. Also didn't factor into the attack much. 5 (MID) Nicolo Barella One of the bright spots. His assist to Lautaro was fantastic, and he really looked lively. Without him, they would have been in big trouble. 7 (MID) Marcelo Brozovic Hardly noticeable. Never got involved in attack. He had a couple good challenges in the middle but never was a factor. 5 (MID) Ashley Young Costly penalty conceded with a careless challenge on Juan Cuadrado. Ruined anything else he did in this game, which wasn't much. 4 (MID) Matteo Darmian Wasted Inter's best chance in the second half as he was stoned by Gianluigi Buffon from six yards out. He won't want to see the replay of that one. 4 (FWD) Alexis Sanchez Started well. He looked fresh and ready, stepping in for Romelu Lukaku. Helped get the opening goal but faded as game went on and missed a great chance in second half. 5 (FWD) Lautaro Martinez His goal in the first half was all he would do all game long. Quiet after the ninth minute. 7 (SUB 1) Ivan Perisic A sub that never got a chance to make much of an impact. 5 (SUB 2) Christian Eriksen Had a decent look off the bench to bring them level, missing the goal just wide. His crossing was off. 5 (SUB 3) Andrea Pinamonti Last sub that never got going. N/A (SUB 4) Stefano Sensi Another late substitute who failed to get involved. N/A Manager Antonio Conte Had his team in a good spot, but some more composure in the middle was needed. Tough road ahead now. 5

Juventus ratings