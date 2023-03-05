Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan will host U.S. Lecce in an Italian Serie A showdown on Sunday on Paramount+. Inter are having a strong campaign and sit second on the Italian Serie A table, but enter Sunday's match following a rare defeat, a 1-0 loss to Bologna. Meanwhile, 15th-place Lecce are trying to right the ship after tallying just two wins over their last five league matches. They enter Sunday's game following a 1-0 loss to Sassuolo. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for Noon ET on Sunday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Lecce odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the -295 favorites (risk $295 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +375 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Lecce date: Sunday, March 5

Inter Milan vs. Lecce time: Noon ET

Inter Milan vs. Lecce live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Lecce, Sutton is picking Inter to win and two or more goals scored for a -150 payout. Despite dropping their last match to a sub-par team, the expert believes Simone Inzaghi's men will rebound at home on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri have won seven of their last eight league matches at San Siro. In addition to getting regular contributions from Martinez, Romelu Lukaku has also rebounded from early-season injury woes and found the back of the net in Inter's last two home games across all competition. Additionally, two or more goals have been scored in six of Lecce's last seven Serie A games.

"While Lecce have won two straight on the road, I think Inter Milan will want to make a statement and generate some momentum ahead of their second-leg tie against Porto in the Champions League on March 14," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

