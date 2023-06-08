Manchester City seek their first European title on Saturday when they take on Inter Milan in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey. The Citizens have reached the final once before, losing to English Premier League rival Chelsea in 2021. Inter have won the Champions League title three times, most recently in 2010, and have reached the final two other times. Man City won the EPL this season and the FA Cup last Saturday, so they can complete the first treble in team history with a victory. Inter finished third in Italy's Serie A but has dominated throughout the Champions League knockout round. City beat reigning champ Real Madrid, while Inter knocked off rival AC Milan in the semifinals.

Kickoff at Ataturk Olympic Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man City are -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Inter are +575 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Inter Milan vs. Manchester City picks or bets, make sure you check out the UEFA Champions League final predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 139-109-7 on all soccer picks following the 2022 World Cup for SportsLine, returning more than 36 units for his followers. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Manchester City vs. Inter Milan matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Inter Milan spread: Man City -1.5 (+120)

Man City vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Inter Milan money line: Man City -225, Inter Milan +575, Draw +350

MCY: They have scored at least two goals in 17 of their past 23 matches

IM: They have allowed one goal or fewer in 28 of their past 33 games

Man City vs. Inter Milan picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Manchester City

City should come out firing as the European title has eluded them so far, and the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the 2021 final was devastating. Now they have the world's best player in Erling Haaland, who has 52 goals in 52 matches in his first season with the team. The 22-year-old Norwegian has 177 goals in 203 career games, playing the past four seasons in the German Bundesliga. City scored 94 goals in league play, 23 more than Inter. They outscored their opponents 17-3 in the six knockout-round matches. The Citizens are 21-5-1 in their past 27 matches overall.

Their only loss over that span was a 1-0 setback to Brentford in the finale, after their Premier League title was secured. Kevin De Bruyne led the Premier League with 16 assists, and stars like Phil Foden (eight league goals) and Jack Grealish (five goals, seven assists) provide depth. Ilkay Gundogan has scored two goals three times in the past six games, including both in last Saturday's FA Cup victory. The Citizens also are excellent on the back end, allowing 33 goals in 38 league matches, tied for fewest in the league. They haven't conceded more than one goal in a match since January. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Milan

The Italians have been playing at another level in the knockout stage, posting five clean sheets in the six matches. They have lost one game overall in the past 13, a 3-1 setback to league champion Napoli. The Nerazzurri scored 71 goals in Serie A play, second only to the champions, and Lautaro Martinez was second in the league with 21 goals. Romelu Lukaku scored 10 in 25 matches, and Nicolo Barella had six. Martinez, Lukaku and Barella all had six assists in league play. Inter Milan led Serie A in total shots with 625 (16.5 per game), and Martinez was second in the league with 125.

Hakan Calhanoglu, who has 22 assists in his four seasons with Inter, and Federico Dimarco bombard the box with crosses. They have combined for 374, both ranking in the top six in Serie A. Calhanoglu ranked sixth in the league in shot-creating actions (131), and Barella was eighth (121). Stefan de Vrij, Inter's 6-foot-2 center back, wins 73% of his aerial duels and will help limit City's effectiveness on set pieces. Ederson will be back in net for City after Stefan Ortega started the FA Cup final, but the Brazilian has struggled at times and had a 62.7 save percentage in league play. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Inter Milan picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's Inter Milan vs. Manchester City final from every angle. He is leaning under on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, including a strong play that would pay plus-money. He's only sharing his picks and Champions League final analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Inter Milan in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Inter Milan vs. Manchester City match, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $3,600 on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.