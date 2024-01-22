Supercoppa Italiana was designed to showcase the best that Italian soccer has to offer, with the top-two finishers from last year's Serie A season and the finalists of Coppa Italia competing in a four-team tournament. On Monday, the Italian Super Cup will be awarded when Inter Milan takes on Napoli in the final. Inter Milan won Coppa Italia last season and defeated Lazio, 3-0, last Friday to earn their way into the championship. Napoli won Serie A last season and beat Fiorentina, 3-0, last Thursday in their semifinal.

Kickoff from Al -Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is set for 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Napoli odds list Inter Milan as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli the +440 underdog. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Napoli date: Monday, Jan. 22

Inter Milan vs. Napoli time: 2 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Super Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking Inter Milan on the money line for a -160 payout. These are two of the top clubs in Italy, with Napoli winning the league title last season and Inter Milan sitting atop the Serie A table just past the midway point of the 2023-24 season. However, Napoli has struggled with consistency in their title defense and Inter Milan is playing some of their best football of the season.

"Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins during that stretch. Inter Milan also beat Napoli 3-0 in Naples on Dec. 3 behind a strong team performance," Sutton told SportsLine.

"Napoli will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, who's off playing for Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations. Osimhen has recorded seven goals and two assists in Serie A play for Napoli, so his absence will be a huge blow for the Blues."

