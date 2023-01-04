Italian Serie A returns from the World Cup break this week and features what is sure to be a high-profile match when Inter Milan hosts Napoli this Wednesday on Paramount+. Inter returns from the long break with World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez and company ready to climb the Serie A table after winning five of their last six league games. But they will have stiff competition from a high-scoring Napoli side that has yet to lose a match in their 2022-23 campaign. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli as the +220 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Napoli date: Wednesday, January 4

Inter Milan vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

For Inter Milan vs. Napoli, Eimer is choosing both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals for a -115 payout. Both clubs are overflowing with offensive talent, and the expert expects Wednesday's match to be a goal-heavy showdown.



Napoli boasts six players who scored at least three goals in the first 15 games of the season, while Inter's offensive arsenal lead by Martinez and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku have scored just three fewer goals than Napoli through the start of the season. Defense on both sides of the pitch could be interesting given the long break, but both of these sides are built to outscore their defensive hiccups.



Inter has more players who competed in the World Cup, so there could be a rest vs. rust factor at play, but there should still be no shortage of shots finding the back of the net. Stream the game here.

