Inter Milan will play against Porto on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at San Siro. The Nerazzurri were drawn into arguably the toughest group in the competition this season, alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as well as Viktoria Plzen. However, they earned qualification to the knockout stages despite the strength of their opponents. The Portuguese giants finished top of a group that also included Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen, doing so by a single point.

Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

What to know

Porto have scored 12 goals in the Champions League so far, two more than Inter Milan's 10. The Portuguese giants were helped by the fact that they netted three times from the spot, while their Italian counterparts only scored from open play. Porto took 10 more shots (83 to 73) but registered two less efforts on target (31 to 33). Inter created more big chances (19 to 15), but fewer chances overall (55 to 62).

Inter Milan and Porto have both conceded seven goals so far, keeping three clean sheets apiece. The pair also posted identical figures for possessions won in the defensive third (146). Porto won more aerial duels (87 to 77) but also lost more (98 to 85) than Inter. The Serie A side, meanwhile, completed more clearances (128 to 110), but still conceded more shots from inside the box (55 to 41).

Coach Simone Inzaghi was appointed by Inter in June 2021. The 46-year-old spent five years at Lazio before joining the Nerazzurri. Under his guidance, Inter won the Coppa Italia last season. He has also led the club to successive Supercoppa Italiana victories. Sergio Conceicao joined Porto in June 2017. The 48-year-old spent two years at Inter during his playing days between 2001 and 2003. He has presided over more than 300 games as Porto boss, leading the club to eight trophies, including three league titles.

Prediction

Inter Milan are the main candidates to win the game and get a positive performance before a trip to Portugal. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Porto 0.