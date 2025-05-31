The stage is set for Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan to clash in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Parisians secured their 10th Ligue title in 12 years and defeated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the final. They face a determined Inter Milan side that narrowly missed out on winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia this year, but dispatched Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to get to the UCL final. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Inter Milan odds from FanDuel list the Parisians as the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter as the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. PSG are -174 favorites to lift the cup, with Inter listed at +148.

Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. PSG picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Here are Green's Champions League final picks and predictions for PSG vs. Inter Milan:

PSG 90-minute money line +110 (1 unit)

Both teams to score -150 (0.5 units)

PSG 90-minute money line (+110)

The expert acknowledges how talented Inter Milan are, with players like Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram, Nicoló Barella and Alessandro Bastoni. He thinks that PSG is a more well-balanced squad, however, and can ride the momentum from recent victories.



"PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup this season, so these players are accustomed to winning," Green said. "Manager Luis Enrique won the Champions League during his time at Barcelona, so he knows how to get the job done, and PSG should ultimately be too strong for Inter."

Both teams to score (-150)

While these teams haven't faced each other on the international stage since 2023, BTTS has hit in each of their last three meetings. More recently, the Parisians haven't been clean-sheeted in any competitions since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool on March 5, while the Nerazzurri have found the back of the net in six straight matches overall.



