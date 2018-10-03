Inter Milan vs. PSV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online

PSV and highly-rated Mexico international Hirving Lozano welcome Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage for Group B action. Inter has three points after beating Tottenham in the first game, while the Dutch side is looking to bounce back from its defeat at Barcelona.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch PSV vs. Inter Milan in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

PSV vs. Inter Milan prediction

At home, PSV has the slight edge, but it's hard to deny the talent this Inter team has. The Italian side has been more consistent in defense, they go to the Netherlands and get a massive win before two straight meetings with Barcelona. Inter Milan 2, PSV 1.