Inter Milan vs. PSV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online
Hirving Lozano and company face the in-form Italian squad
PSV and highly-rated Mexico international Hirving Lozano welcome Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage for Group B action. Inter has three points after beating Tottenham in the first game, while the Dutch side is looking to bounce back from its defeat at Barcelona.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch PSV vs. Inter Milan in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Unimas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
PSV vs. Inter Milan prediction
At home, PSV has the slight edge, but it's hard to deny the talent this Inter team has. The Italian side has been more consistent in defense, they go to the Netherlands and get a massive win before two straight meetings with Barcelona. Inter Milan 2, PSV 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1
It's early, but Juventus, led by Ronaldo, is still undefeated in all competitions
-
Ronaldo, lawyers speak on allegations
The Portuguese soccer star appeared to refer to the allegations as 'fake news'
-
La Liga plans Barca-Girona game in Miami
La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes to get the green light for January's historic match in...
-
USMNT roster could be preview of future
The roster is youth-infused with some veterans mixed in
-
Barcelona vs. Tottenham preview
Spurs are hoping to avoid starting Champions League play with zero points after two matche...
-
PSG vs. Red Star preview
The French giants are the heavy favorite in this one