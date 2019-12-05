Inter Milan vs. Roma: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Inter Milan is in first place in Serie A after jumping Juventus this past weekend, and if Antonio Conte's team wants to stay there, it will need to beat an Roma team that's in top form on Friday. Inter has won its last five league games and has allowed just 13 goals in 14 games, while Roma has caught fire winning four of its last five to get back into the top four.

The Nerazzurri enter this one as the favorite, especially at home, but Roma has scored three goals in each of its last three games while conceding just once total in those games.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Inter Milan vs. Roma

Date : Friday, Dec. 6



: Friday, Dec. 6 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza



: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Inter Milan: Because this game is being played on a Friday and not on Saturday or Sunday, you can expect Inter to go with its full squad even with a big Champions League match next week against Barcelona. Playing before the weekend gives them enough time to recover their important players before the Barca game on Tuesday. There's always a chance Conte rests his important players, but the timing should see Romelu Lukaku and company start this game. If so, it will be the biggest test for Roma in attack in recent weeks.

Roma: The attack is clicking, and they are slowly climbing. Recent wins over Napoli and Milan have boosted confidence in a squad that has a lot of talent but at times lacks cohesion. This will be the biggest test of the season so far and could help them start solidifying top-four hopes with a statement victory. But having to go to Milan for this one, they'll gladly take a draw.

Prediction

Latauro Martinez scores the winner in another fine showing from Nerazzurri.

Pick: Inter Milan 2, Roma 0