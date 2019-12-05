Inter Milan vs. Roma: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Inter Milan enters this match in first place after leaping past Juventus
Inter Milan is in first place in Serie A after jumping Juventus this past weekend, and if Antonio Conte's team wants to stay there, it will need to beat an Roma team that's in top form on Friday. Inter has won its last five league games and has allowed just 13 goals in 14 games, while Roma has caught fire winning four of its last five to get back into the top four.
The Nerazzurri enter this one as the favorite, especially at home, but Roma has scored three goals in each of its last three games while conceding just once total in those games.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Inter Milan vs. Roma
- Date: Friday, Dec. 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
Storylines
Inter Milan: Because this game is being played on a Friday and not on Saturday or Sunday, you can expect Inter to go with its full squad even with a big Champions League match next week against Barcelona. Playing before the weekend gives them enough time to recover their important players before the Barca game on Tuesday. There's always a chance Conte rests his important players, but the timing should see Romelu Lukaku and company start this game. If so, it will be the biggest test for Roma in attack in recent weeks.
Roma: The attack is clicking, and they are slowly climbing. Recent wins over Napoli and Milan have boosted confidence in a squad that has a lot of talent but at times lacks cohesion. This will be the biggest test of the season so far and could help them start solidifying top-four hopes with a statement victory. But having to go to Milan for this one, they'll gladly take a draw.
Prediction
Latauro Martinez scores the winner in another fine showing from Nerazzurri.
Pick: Inter Milan 2, Roma 0
-
Hazard fractures ankle before El Clasico
Los Blancos will be without their Belgian star after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle
-
Rapinoe ask others for equality help
Megan Rapinoe questions why some of the biggest male stars in the sport are not doing more
-
Manchester United vs. Tottenham preview
The pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Mourinho's return to Old Trafford
-
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa preview
The Blues look to bounce back after a loss to West Ham
-
Liverpool vs. Everton preview
The Reds are expected to win big against their struggling rival
-
Viborg FF to sue 'fake' soccer player
The team signed Bernio Verhagen before seeing him play
-
Rashford spoils Mourinho's return to Old Trafford
A year after being fired by Manchester United, Jose Mourinho was unable to exact revenge at...
-
Messi saves Barca in win over Atleti
The Argentine superstar sealed it in the second half