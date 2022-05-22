Inter Milan is flying high after winning the Coppa Italia final, but it's still on the hunt to take over first place in the Italian Serie A table. Its fate comes down to their season-finale against Sampdoria on Sunday. The Nerazzurri are coming off an impressive 3-1 road win over Cagliari last weekend, while Sampdoria is coming off a dominant 4-1 victory over Fiorentina. Inter needs a win on Sunday to overtake rival AC Milan in the Italian Serie A standings and win back-to-back crowns, but Sampdoria has been impressive on the road and won't make it easy. When it comes to season-ending matches, this is one you won't want to miss. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -850 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +2200 underdog. A draw is priced at +800 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan date: Sunday, May 22

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan time: 12 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 88-64 in his last 152 soccer picks, returning over $2,700 for $100 bettors.

For Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout. Both teams enter Sunday's game on goal-scoring trends, but are also conceding to their opponents. The expert notes that Sampdoria has scored at least one goal in seven of its last 10 matches, but has also conceded 60 goals in league play this season. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez and Inter's offense have scored two or more goals in their last four games, including the Coppa Italia final, but also haven't recorded a clean sheet in six straight Serie A games.

Sutton also points out how well Sampdoria matches up to Inter despite their placement on the Serie A table. The visitors held Fiorentina to just one shot on target in their previous match and could have the key to stealing Inter's chances at a Serie A title.

"Sampdoria sits comfortably above the relegation zone, so Sunday's match against Inter will be for pride," Sutton told SportsLine. "Sampdoria has proven it can hang with Inter Milan, securing a 2-2 draw against the defending champions earlier this season. Given Sampdoria's recent form coupled with Inter's fatigue, I'm backing the road team to keep this game within the 2.5-goal spread on Sunday."

