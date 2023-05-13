Inter Milan will look to continue their impressive play as of late when they take the pitch against Sassuolo on Saturday on Paramount+ with three games remaining in the 2023 Serie A season. Inter Milan has won their last four Serie A matches by a combined score of 14-1 with multiple goals in all four games. This is stark contrast from their winless five prior league contests, which resulted in an 0-4-1 mark. Sassuolo is 1-2-1 in their last four Serie A contests. You can stream Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (offer expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try FREE for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo date: Saturday, May 13

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking Inter Milan at -1.5 for a +110 payout. This means Sutton expects Inter Milan to win by at least two goals. The expert notes Sassuolo has been shut out in their last two road games and that Inter Milan has three shutouts in their last four Serie A games. With Inter Milan playing some of their best soccer of the season as of late, Sutton expects more of the same against a weaker Sassuolo squad.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is tied for the lead in Serie A with total points (34) and is second in goals (19). He's recorded at least one point in Inter Milan's last four matches with five goals and two assists over the four-game winning streak. Domenico Barardi has been the focal point of the Sassulo offense as of late. The striker has either scored of assisted on five of Sassuolo's last six goals. Stream the match now.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".