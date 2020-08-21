Watch Now: Europa League Final Highlights: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan (6:48)

The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is finally over, and Sevilla won it for a sixth time by beating Inter Milan 3-2 in the final. Julen Lopetegui's team beat Manchester United in the semis and followed it up by slaying another of the world's biggest clubs to cap off a wild season that also saw them finish in the top four in La Liga.

Inter got off to the better start, while Sevilla were fortunate and had another come-from-behind victory. But how did each player perform?

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

Inter Milan ratings

Name How did they do? Rating

(GK) Samir Handanovic

Not at fault for any of the goals. The first goal he got a touch on, but the pace was too much to deal with from that close. Had some good saves.

7

(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni

Could have marked a bit better against Jesus Navas when he got wide. Was cautioned and not at his best throughout.

5

(DEF) Stefan de Vrij       

Not very consistent at times. Missed badly on a couple crosses and left plenty to be desired. 

4

(DEF) Diego Godin

Dreadful on the opener, losing de Jong on the front-post run. Made up for it with a lovely header goal, but in the end it wasn't enough.

6

(MID) Ashley Young       

Not involved much at all. Quite surprising he played 90 minutes. Had a decent ball in on a set piece.

5

(MID) Roberto Gagliardini

Poor defending on the second goal. Just got handled on a 50-50 ball. Taken off in the second half.

4

(MID) Marcelo Brozovic       

Lovely assist to Godin on the set piece but a bit rattled at times in the middle. Only made a difference in attack once.

5

(MID) Nicolo Barella       

Had trouble with Ever Banega and really lacked some sharpness. He was decent at times but out of the game at others.

5

(MID) Danilo D'Ambrosio

Taken off after an uninspiring performance. Connected well early but faded as the game went on.

5

(FWD) Lautaro Martinez

Hardly involved at all. Taken off in the second half. There wasn't any point of the game where you felt he was going to score.

4

(FWD) Romelu Lukaku

Won a penalty with brilliance and finished it with class to give his team the lead. Went from hero to zero for kicking the winning goal into the goal unintentionally. Brutal.

6

(SUB 1) Christian Eriksen

Played 12 minutes and had a couple decent crosses.

6

(SUB 2) Alexis Sanchez

Nearly got the late equalizer but was denied by a goal-line challenge. Almost the hero.

6

(SUB 3) Victor Mosses

Played 12 minutes but never got into the game.

N/A

(SUB 4) Antonio CandrevaCame on in the 90th minute and almost scored. Had a really great chance.N/A

(Coach) Antonio Conte

Should have given Alexis and Eriksen more time than just 12 minutes. And the marking on crosses was horrendous. Fair result. 

6

Sevilla ratings

Name How did they do? Ratings

(GK) Bono

Not at fault for the first-half goals and made an absolutely fantastic one-on-one save against Lukaku. 

7

(DEF) Sergio Reguilon

Got forward well and always looked a bit dangerous. Defensively he held his own.

6

(DEF) Diego Carlos      

He's conceded a penalty in three straight games and was lucky to not receive a red. Then he ends up scoring the winner. You can't make these things up.

6

(DEF) Jules Kounde

Good positioning, especially at times against Lukaku. Last-gasp save late to secure the title.

8

(DEF) Jesus Navas       

Lovely assist to de Jong with his great front-post ball. Lively, turned back the clock and was really good.

6

(MID) Ever Banega

Sensational on set pieces. Every single time he took one, you just felt it was dangerous. Really a fantastic performance in his swan song.

8

(MID) Fernando      

Not great, but he didn't make many mistakes. Used his frame to fight for the ball well and passing was pretty sharp to get forward. 

6

(MID) Joan Jordan       

The quick midfielder was active and energetic despite not really getting the chances he would have liked in attack.

6

(FWD) Suso      

Never got into the game. Was stuck out on the wing and was no threat. Taken off in second half.

4

(FWD) Luuk de Jong

Fantastic header goal to pull level and an even better one to take the lead at 2-1. Earned his spot after the goal against Manchester United, and he delivered.

9

(FWD) Lucas Ocampos

Not much from the Argentine. Came off injured in the second half and never really got going. 

5

(SUB 1) Munir

Came on for Ocampos and did well to waste time.

6

(SUB 2) Franco Vazquez

Came on for Suso who did nothing, and it was more of the same. He's faded big time.

5

(SUB 3) Youssef En-Nesyri

Time-wasting sub late on.

N/A

(SUB 4) Nemanja GudeljAnother late sub to eat up some clock.N/A

(Coach) Julen Lopetegui

He wins his first top-tier trophy and has Sevilla flying entering next season. Pressed all the right buttons and credit to him for having his team focused when conceding early.

9