The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is finally over, and Sevilla won it for a sixth time by beating Inter Milan 3-2 in the final. Julen Lopetegui's team beat Manchester United in the semis and followed it up by slaying another of the world's biggest clubs to cap off a wild season that also saw them finish in the top four in La Liga.

Inter got off to the better start, while Sevilla were fortunate and had another come-from-behind victory. But how did each player perform?

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Samir Handanovic Not at fault for any of the goals. The first goal he got a touch on, but the pace was too much to deal with from that close. Had some good saves. 7 (DEF) Alessandro Bastoni Could have marked a bit better against Jesus Navas when he got wide. Was cautioned and not at his best throughout. 5 (DEF) Stefan de Vrij Not very consistent at times. Missed badly on a couple crosses and left plenty to be desired. 4 (DEF) Diego Godin Dreadful on the opener, losing de Jong on the front-post run. Made up for it with a lovely header goal, but in the end it wasn't enough. 6 (MID) Ashley Young Not involved much at all. Quite surprising he played 90 minutes. Had a decent ball in on a set piece. 5 (MID) Roberto Gagliardini Poor defending on the second goal. Just got handled on a 50-50 ball. Taken off in the second half. 4 (MID) Marcelo Brozovic Lovely assist to Godin on the set piece but a bit rattled at times in the middle. Only made a difference in attack once. 5 (MID) Nicolo Barella Had trouble with Ever Banega and really lacked some sharpness. He was decent at times but out of the game at others. 5 (MID) Danilo D'Ambrosio Taken off after an uninspiring performance. Connected well early but faded as the game went on. 5 (FWD) Lautaro Martinez Hardly involved at all. Taken off in the second half. There wasn't any point of the game where you felt he was going to score. 4 (FWD) Romelu Lukaku Won a penalty with brilliance and finished it with class to give his team the lead. Went from hero to zero for kicking the winning goal into the goal unintentionally. Brutal. 6 (SUB 1) Christian Eriksen Played 12 minutes and had a couple decent crosses. 6 (SUB 2) Alexis Sanchez Nearly got the late equalizer but was denied by a goal-line challenge. Almost the hero. 6 (SUB 3) Victor Mosses Played 12 minutes but never got into the game. N/A (SUB 4) Antonio Candreva Came on in the 90th minute and almost scored. Had a really great chance. N/A (Coach) Antonio Conte Should have given Alexis and Eriksen more time than just 12 minutes. And the marking on crosses was horrendous. Fair result. 6

Sevilla ratings