The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is finally over, and Sevilla won it for a sixth time by beating Inter Milan 3-2 in the final. Julen Lopetegui's team beat Manchester United in the semis and followed it up by slaying another of the world's biggest clubs to cap off a wild season that also saw them finish in the top four in La Liga.
Inter got off to the better start, while Sevilla were fortunate and had another come-from-behind victory. But how did each player perform?
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
Inter Milan ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Samir Handanovic
Not at fault for any of the goals. The first goal he got a touch on, but the pace was too much to deal with from that close. Had some good saves.
7
(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni
Could have marked a bit better against Jesus Navas when he got wide. Was cautioned and not at his best throughout.
5
(DEF) Stefan de Vrij
Not very consistent at times. Missed badly on a couple crosses and left plenty to be desired.
4
(DEF) Diego Godin
Dreadful on the opener, losing de Jong on the front-post run. Made up for it with a lovely header goal, but in the end it wasn't enough.
6
(MID) Ashley Young
Not involved much at all. Quite surprising he played 90 minutes. Had a decent ball in on a set piece.
5
(MID) Roberto Gagliardini
Poor defending on the second goal. Just got handled on a 50-50 ball. Taken off in the second half.
4
(MID) Marcelo Brozovic
Lovely assist to Godin on the set piece but a bit rattled at times in the middle. Only made a difference in attack once.
5
(MID) Nicolo Barella
Had trouble with Ever Banega and really lacked some sharpness. He was decent at times but out of the game at others.
5
(MID) Danilo D'Ambrosio
Taken off after an uninspiring performance. Connected well early but faded as the game went on.
5
(FWD) Lautaro Martinez
Hardly involved at all. Taken off in the second half. There wasn't any point of the game where you felt he was going to score.
4
(FWD) Romelu Lukaku
Won a penalty with brilliance and finished it with class to give his team the lead. Went from hero to zero for kicking the winning goal into the goal unintentionally. Brutal.
6
(SUB 1) Christian Eriksen
Played 12 minutes and had a couple decent crosses.
6
(SUB 2) Alexis Sanchez
Nearly got the late equalizer but was denied by a goal-line challenge. Almost the hero.
6
(SUB 3) Victor Mosses
Played 12 minutes but never got into the game.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Antonio Candreva
|Came on in the 90th minute and almost scored. Had a really great chance.
|N/A
(Coach) Antonio Conte
Should have given Alexis and Eriksen more time than just 12 minutes. And the marking on crosses was horrendous. Fair result.
6
Sevilla ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Bono
Not at fault for the first-half goals and made an absolutely fantastic one-on-one save against Lukaku.
7
(DEF) Sergio Reguilon
Got forward well and always looked a bit dangerous. Defensively he held his own.
6
(DEF) Diego Carlos
He's conceded a penalty in three straight games and was lucky to not receive a red. Then he ends up scoring the winner. You can't make these things up.
6
(DEF) Jules Kounde
Good positioning, especially at times against Lukaku. Last-gasp save late to secure the title.
8
(DEF) Jesus Navas
Lovely assist to de Jong with his great front-post ball. Lively, turned back the clock and was really good.
6
(MID) Ever Banega
Sensational on set pieces. Every single time he took one, you just felt it was dangerous. Really a fantastic performance in his swan song.
8
(MID) Fernando
Not great, but he didn't make many mistakes. Used his frame to fight for the ball well and passing was pretty sharp to get forward.
6
(MID) Joan Jordan
The quick midfielder was active and energetic despite not really getting the chances he would have liked in attack.
6
(FWD) Suso
Never got into the game. Was stuck out on the wing and was no threat. Taken off in second half.
4
(FWD) Luuk de Jong
Fantastic header goal to pull level and an even better one to take the lead at 2-1. Earned his spot after the goal against Manchester United, and he delivered.
9
(FWD) Lucas Ocampos
Not much from the Argentine. Came off injured in the second half and never really got going.
5
(SUB 1) Munir
Came on for Ocampos and did well to waste time.
6
(SUB 2) Franco Vazquez
Came on for Suso who did nothing, and it was more of the same. He's faded big time.
5
(SUB 3) Youssef En-Nesyri
Time-wasting sub late on.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Nemanja Gudelj
|Another late sub to eat up some clock.
|N/A
(Coach) Julen Lopetegui
He wins his first top-tier trophy and has Sevilla flying entering next season. Pressed all the right buttons and credit to him for having his team focused when conceding early.
9