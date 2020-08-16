Watch Now: Shakhtar To Face Inter Milan In Europa League Semifinals ( 1:13 )

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will go head to head for the opportunity to advance into the Europa League final on Monday in Germany. Both teams have had impressive tournament runs to date, and the winner will face the winner of Manchester United vs Sevilla.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Monday, Aug. 17

: Monday, Aug. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Düsseldorf Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany

CBS All Access Odds: Inter -138; Draw +290; Shakhtar +350

Storylines

Inter Milan: The Italian side continued its high press early in the quarterfinal getting two goals in the first half. Although they conceded their streak of five games with a clean sheet, the team was able to continue their winning momentum. Romelu Lukaku established himself once again during the quarterfinal getting on the scoresheet and making Europa League records. The Belgium international is the first player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history to score in nine consecutive matches, and will likely be a key player for them in the semifinal.

Shakhtar Donetsk: The Ukranian side has impressed during the tournament since its return to play, going undefeated in its last eleven matches winning nine in a row. Shakhtar's tendency to try and build through the back could see trouble against a pressing Inter Milan team, but their quick passing on the ball and direct play gave FC Basel trouble in the quarterfinal where they won, 4-1. Their Brazilian duo of Júnior Moraes up top and Taison out wide could be trouble for the Italian opposition.