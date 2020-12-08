Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in a crucial Champions League Matchday 6 clash with both teams hoping they can advance to the round of 16. Both teams can finish anywhere from first to fourth in the group depending on Wednesday's results, with both sides needing a win. Shakhtar can technically advance with a draw, but they would need Real Madrid to not beat Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Inter -345; Draw +475; Shakhtar +900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: They have some momentum here after that big win against Gladbach, but there is plenty to be done. They've been horrible about keeping late leads, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them sit much deeper than usually here with Shakhtar's ability to go on the counter. An early goal could doom them. Expect possession, pace and for them to look to strike early.

Shakhtar: The win at Real Madrid confirms to them that they can do it on the road, and they will need to perform here as a loss will see them eliminated. A draw also could put them through, but they'd need Real to drop points. They probably won't win the possession battle, but they are so dangerous on the counter. Filled with technical, quality players, they won't be a pushover. They'll double team Romelu Lukaku, they will aim to keep Lautaro Martinez in front of them, and they have the quality to get the win. But they must remain disciplined at the back for 90 minutes.

Prediction

Antonio Conte's men cannot deliver when they need to, suffering a result that sees them crash out. Pick: Inter 1, Shakhtar 1