Inter Milan's first match at San Siro this season against Spezia on Saturday will officially mark Romelu Lukaku return to his home stadium for the first time since he and the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto under Antonio Conte as coach. Inter won both matches these two teams met in last season, outscoring Spezia 5-1 with Lautaro Martinez amassing two goals and two assists in those meetings.

Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -675; Draw +675; Spezia +1750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: The club made it clear on Friday that Milan Skriniar is set to stay at the club this summer despite interest from outside suitors, including PSG. That's great news for the home fans as they will welcome their idol at San Siro on Saturday against Spezia. In the first match against Lecce, Inter maintained 70% of the possession, outshot Lecce 19-10 and generated 2.1 xG to Lecce's 0.7 xG while Lukaku immediately scored on his comeback debut wearing a Nerazzurri's jersey. He's expected to start alongside Martinez in the opening home game as well.

Spezia: Luca Gotti's team is coming off a 1-0 home win over Empoli where it conceded 60% of the possession, were outshot 18-9 and generated just 0.5 xG to Empoli's 0.7 xG despite winning. Spezia only created six chances against Empoli last weekend. Last season, Spezia averaged 7.4 created chances per game, the second-fewest in Serie A. Key player Daniele Verde will miss the match due to a minor injury.

Prediction

Inter Milan are expected to win the match and the fans hope to see it a different game compared to the one against Lecce, when Nerazzurri struggled and won in the last second of the game. PICK: Inter Milan 2, Spezia 0.