The new Italian Serie A season continues with Inter Milan facing Spezia Calcio on Saturday on Paramount+. The home team is trying to start the season off right after coming in second place to rival AC Milan last year, and narrowly defeated Lecce 2-1 in their season-opener thanks to a stoppage time goal from Denzel Dumfries. Spezia will try to have a much-improved season after placing 16th on the Italian Serie A table last campaign. They visit Inter following a 1-0 win over Empoli in their opener. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -625 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +1600 underdog. A draw is priced at +650 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Spezia

Inter Milan vs. Spezia date: Saturday, August 20

Inter Milan vs. Spezia time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Spezia live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 47-23 in his last 70 picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Inter Milan vs. Spezia, Sutton is picking Inter and both teams to score at a +150 payout. The expert anticipates the home team will have the upper hand on home turf, especially since they boast some of the best scorers in the league. The Nerazzuri also welcomed Romelu Lukaku back this season and the Belgian forward has already the back of the net in his first game.

However, Sutton doesn't believe this match will be a blowout, even with how much firepower Inter has.

"Inter's backline is still rounding into form, having allowed at least one goal in six straight matches, including preseason," Sutton told SportsLine. "In addition, both teams have scored in three of the last four meetings between these sides." Stream the match now here.

