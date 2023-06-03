Torino are set to host mighty Inter Milan as both teams close out their Italian Serie A campaigns Saturday on Paramount+. The home team sits eighth in the Serie A table ahead of the season finale and should be confident heading into Saturday's match in front of their home crowd after tallying three wins and two draws over their last five games. Inter, who won their second straight Coppa Italia this season, sit third in the table and are looking to close the season out strong before focusing on the Champions League final next week. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Olimpico di Torino in Turin is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Torino vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Torino as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter Milan as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

Inter Milan vs. Torino date: Saturday, June 3

Inter Milan vs. Torino time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Torino

Before tuning into Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Torino vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -135 payout. The expert notes that the Nerazzurri have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven league games, while Tornio have scored at least once in eight straight fixtures. The home team is also coming off of a 4-0 win against Spezia, so they should be very confident in their ability to score on Saturday.



Sutton also points out that Simone Inzaghi could choose to sit some of Inter's stellar starting XI to prevent injuries ahead of the Champions League finale against Manchester City, which could open Saturday's game up a bit.

"Inzaghi has a bevy of attackers he can choose from, so I expect to see both teams find the back of the net on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

