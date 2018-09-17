Inter Milan vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Inter Milan and Tottenham begin their Champions League season on Tuesday with a fantastic group stage contest. The Giuseppe Meazza in Northern Italy hosts the match, as the Italian club and the English club look to get points in a tricky group that also includes Barcelona and PSV.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Spurs in the USA

When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Inter Milan vs. Spurs prediction

Tottenham has what it takes to get something from this match, especially with Inter's early struggles in the Serie A. But after a poor performance against Liverpool, Spurs don't get it together in time and fail to get a point on the first matchday as Ivan Perisic leads Inter to victory. Inter 2, Spurs 1.