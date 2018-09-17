Inter Milan vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Spurs hit the road for a tricky opener
Inter Milan and Tottenham begin their Champions League season on Tuesday with a fantastic group stage contest. The Giuseppe Meazza in Northern Italy hosts the match, as the Italian club and the English club look to get points in a tricky group that also includes Barcelona and PSV.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Inter Milan vs. Spurs in the USA
When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Inter Milan vs. Spurs prediction
Tottenham has what it takes to get something from this match, especially with Inter's early struggles in the Serie A. But after a poor performance against Liverpool, Spurs don't get it together in time and fail to get a point on the first matchday as Ivan Perisic leads Inter to victory. Inter 2, Spurs 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. PSV preview
The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and Barca gets things going
-
Liverpool vs. PSG preview
The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday
-
How to watch Champions League matchday 1
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
-
Champions League predictions
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out
-
Power Rankings: Spotting UCL pretenders
Meanwhile, Liverpool and Juventus are climbing ahead of the start of the Champions League...
-
Costa facing fine, ban for spit incident
The Juventus winger took to Instagram to apologize for his actions on Sunday against Sassu...