Inter Milan vs. Tottenham score, recap: Icardi, Vecino score late in stunning comeback over Spurs
Inter came back and got the winner with seven magical minutes
Just when it looked like Inter Milan's poor Serie A form would carry over to the Champions League, the Italian giants decided enough was enough. Down 1-0 to Tottenham in the second half of its Champions League opener, Inter scored twice in seven minutes, including a winner in added time to beat Spurs 2-1. It's a stunning come-from-behind victory that looked unlikely, and it leaves the English club on the wrong side of the scoreline again.
After Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the second half, Inter battled back like warriors, swinging as many crosses into the box, hoping for a draw. But the team got more than that due to its determination and top skill from its main star.
Mauri Icardi scored a wild volley in the 85th minute to draw level. Check out this equalizer:
Then in the 92nd, Uruguayan international Matias Vecino headed home from close range to send the Giuseppe Meazza into a frenzy as the hosts secured the three points:
What a comeback from Inter. Was it deserved? Tottenham had its moments to put it away and a draw seemed like the fair result, but this sport can be far from fair. Inter took its chances late and stunned Tottenham, which thought it was on its way to three points.
Relive UCL match commentary
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Champions League matchday 1
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
UCL: Messi leads Barcelona past PSV
It was close in the second half until Messi put it away
-
Liverpool vs. PSG preview
The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday
-
Messi scores a ridiculous curler
It's not Champions League season until Messi buries one home past the keeper
-
Champions League predictions
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out