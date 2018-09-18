Inter Milan vs. Tottenham score, recap: Icardi, Vecino score late in stunning comeback over Spurs

Just when it looked like Inter Milan's poor Serie A form would carry over to the Champions League, the Italian giants decided enough was enough. Down 1-0 to Tottenham in the second half of its Champions League opener, Inter scored twice in seven minutes, including a winner in added time to beat Spurs 2-1. It's a stunning come-from-behind victory that looked unlikely, and it leaves the English club on the wrong side of the scoreline again.

After Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the second half, Inter battled back like warriors, swinging as many crosses into the box, hoping for a draw. But the team got more than that due to its determination and top skill from its main star.

Mauri Icardi scored a wild volley in the 85th minute to draw level. Check out this equalizer:

Absolutely stunning volley by Icardi to equalise against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/dSZGtgGiHs — Terje (@TerjeGIFs) September 18, 2018

Then in the 92nd, Uruguayan international Matias Vecino headed home from close range to send the Giuseppe Meazza into a frenzy as the hosts secured the three points:

o uruguaio Matias Vecino marcou o gol da virada aos 47 do segundo tempo. Encerrado: Inter de Milão 2x1 Tottenham pic.twitter.com/SnYASiXUZa — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) September 18, 2018

What a comeback from Inter. Was it deserved? Tottenham had its moments to put it away and a draw seemed like the fair result, but this sport can be far from fair. Inter took its chances late and stunned Tottenham, which thought it was on its way to three points.

