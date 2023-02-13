Inter Milan's pursuit of the top spot in the Italian Serie A table currently comes second to keeping the next three clubs behind them at bay. The Nerazzurri have only lost once in their last 11 matches across all competitions and come into Monday's match against Sampdoria on Paramount+ as clean sheet winners in each of their last two outings. Meanwhile, since a win against Inter 2017, Sampdoria has lost all but two of their following 11 matches to them, including a 3-0 defeat earlier this season. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Inter vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan date: Monday, February 13

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria, Eimer is backing Inter to win on the money line and for the match to go over 1.5 goals at -160 odds. While the expected result is in little doubt ahead of the game, the only question is how many goals will Inter score en route to a victory. Although the Nerazzurri have only scored once in each of their last two matches, they were winning results against top-flight clubs in AC Milan and Atalanta.

Inter has the league's third-leading scorer at the top of its formation, Lautaro Martinez, who has scored seven times across all competitions since the World Cup Break and has 12 goals overall in Serie A this season. Meanwhile, Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero has the second-highest goals allowed per 90 minutes rate among all Serie A keepers with at least 10 starts this season at 1.71. Part of that has been because Sampdoria is tied with two other clubs for most penalty kicks allowed at five.

"Sampdoria has not seen a win since October of last year, which came in a 1-0 result against Cremonese, the only team currently doing worse than them in Serie A," Eimer told SportsLine. "Even with Inter thinking ahead to Champions League ties next week, expect Sampdoria to be overwhelmed by the only team besides Napoli that seems to truly be in form at the moment." Stream the game here.

