Inter Milan (14-2-6) will look to avenge one of their few Italian Serie A losses this season when they take on Udinese (7-9-6) on Saturday on Paramount+. Inter ranks second in the Italian Serie A table, but they were knocked off by a 3-1 score by Udinese last September. Little has gone right for Udinese since that match, as they have notched just one victory over their last 14 league games. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Udinese vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Udinese

Udinese vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, February 18

Udinese vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Udinese vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Udinese not to score at +130 odds. That's what happened in Udinese's last away game, as they fell 1-0 to Torino. Udinese could muster up just 11 total shots, with three of them being on-target, and both of those figures match the team's lowest of any game in 2023.

Torino ranks just seventh in Serie A, while Udinese will step up in weight class versus Inter, which sits second in the Italian Serie A table. Inter Milan has been dominant defensively at San Siro, as the five home goals they've allowed are the fewest in Serie A. Overall, Inter Milan has recorded clean sheets in their last three games, and Sutton confidently predicts that streak to reach four.

"Inter have recorded a shutout in five of their last seven Serie A matches on home soil and four of their last five league games overall," Sutton told SportsLine. "Udinese, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last away fixtures in league play."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

