Udinese are set to host Inter Milan in a pivotal Italian Serie A showdown on Monday afternoon. Inter Milan enters Monday's match ranked first in the Serie A standings with 79 points. Inter Milan have lost just one of their 30 matches in league play this season, a 2-1 setback against Sassuolo on Sept. 27. Meanwhile, Udinese currently sits in 15th in the Serie A standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff from Bluenergy Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Udinese vs. Inter Milan odds list Inter as the -265 favorites (risk $265 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Inter Milan

Udinese vs. Inter Milan date: Monday, April 8

Udinese vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Udinese vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Both Teams to Score: No for a -115 payout. Inter Milan are the best defensive team in Serie A, conceding just 14 goals through 30 games. Udinese, meanwhile, are averaging less than a goal per game and they'll be without striker Lorenzo Lucca, who's recorded seven goals and three assists in league play, on Monday due to his suspension for accumulated bookings.

"Inter have recorded a shutout in five of their last seven matches in Serie A play and they've kept a clean sheet in three of their last four league games on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. "In addition, Inter Milan gave up just one shot on target against Udinese in the reverse fixture, a 4-0 victory for Inter on Dec. 9." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

