The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League schedule rolls on Wednesday when Viktoria Plzen visits Inter Milan in Group C action on Paramount+. A win clinches a trip to the Round of 16 for Inter Milan, a squad currently in second place in the Group C table with seven points. The Italian power has two wins, a loss and a draw in group play thus far. It has been far more of a struggle for Viktoria Plzen, with the Czech side sitting in last place with zero points thus far. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Plzen the +2200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +675 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen live stream: Paramount+ (use promo code UEFA22 for 30 days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Viktoria Plzen vs. Inter Milan

Before turning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, Green is backing Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez to score a goal, which returns -105. The Argentinian forward has put seven shots on goal in four Champions League games thus far. He found the back of the net last time out against Barcelona. He's also scored a combined three goals in his last two games in Italian Serie A play while putting 13 combined shots on goal in his last three domestic matches.

Viktoria Plzen have given up four or more goals in three out of four Champions League matches thus far. "Martinez has the pace and movement to wreak havoc upon Viktoria Plzen this week," Green told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.