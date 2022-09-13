Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Inter Milan will continue their quest for a fourth championship versus FC Viktoria Plzen on Paramount+. Tuesday's match will be the second for each team in the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage, and both suffered defeats in their first games. Inter lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich, while Plzen was dominated in a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona. So, whichever team loses on Tuesday will have a mountain to climb to crack the top two of their group and advance to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League 2022. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Plzen odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Plzen the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen date: Tuesday, September 13

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, Eimer is backing both teams to score at a -110 payout. Outside of getting shut out versus Bayern, Inter has scored in every match this season. Going back to last season, Inter Milan has scored in 21 of their last 22 matches and rank second in Serie A in goals scored.

Viktoria Plzen also is second in their respective domestic league in goals scored, and the Czech side was able to find the back of the net in its UCL opener against Barcelona. In 14 matches across all competitions this season, Plzen has scored in 13 of them. They are a team that often scores in bunches, as 10 of their 14 matches have seen them score multiple goals.

While Inter is the heavy favorite and is expected to have little difficulty in getting on the scoreboard, Plzen will get a boost with this game coming at their home grounds. They feed off the home crowd and it's been apparent in recent contests. The club has averaged 2.8 goals over their last five home matches, and that's a big reason why Eimer predicts both teams scoring on Tuesday. Stream the match now here.

