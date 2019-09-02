Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku speaks out after racial abuse during game: 'We're going backwards'

Less than two weeks after his former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba was the target of senseless, racial threats and comments online, new Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was the victim of an appalling scene on Sunday as Inter Milan won at Cagliari. Lukaku was the target of racist chants that could easily be heard. Lukaku scored a 72nd-minute penalty kick to win it and starred right at the fans afterward.

On Monday, Lukaku took to Twitter to speak out about the event:

"Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. I did yesterday too. Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame," Lukaku wrote. "I hope the football federations all over world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!!

"...Ladies and gentlemen it's 2019 instead of going forward we're going backwards and I think as players we need (to) unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone."

Cagliari issued a statement about the incident and said it will attempt to identify and ban those who participated in the racist acts.