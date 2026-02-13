The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between Inter and Juventus on Saturday in Milan. Here's why and how to watch:

Why it's so important for Inter

The team coached by Cristian Chivu struggled this season when they had to face the top teams both in the Italian Serie A and in Europe. The Nerazzurri have struggled in the biggest domestic tests this season, suffering defeats to Juventus and AC Milan, and taking just one point from two matches against Napoli. In each of those encounters, Inter appeared unable to fully impose themselves against the league's elite. For that reason, a victory over Luciano Spalletti's side could represent a genuine turning point ahead of the decisive final part of the campaign. With the pressure mounting, Inter know they must secure at least one domestic trophy, either the Serie A title or the Coppa Italia, to consider their season a success, especially after what happened at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Nerazzurri manager Chivu spoke ahead of the game that will take place on Sunday in Milan, underlining the comeback of both Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calahonglu in the squad: "They have trained since Monday. They have had no problems and they are available. It is important how we approach the match, especially against a team that wants to dominate. Juventus are hybrid, they have mobility. They have several ways to hurt you and they have shown that in recent games. We must be ready and accept that sometimes dominance passes from one team to the other. Juventus have a high level."

How to watch Juventus vs. Inter, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 14 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 14 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -108; Draw +244; Juventus +294

Possible lineups

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Yann Aurel Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Juventus XI: Michele Di Gregorio; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, Andrea Cambiaso; Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie; Kenan Yildiz, Jonathan David.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 25

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 13

Pisa vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Como vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Atalanta, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 15

Udinese vs. Sassuolo, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 16

Cagliari vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)