The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Inter

Current Records: AC Milan 5-3-3, Inter 6-3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter and AC Milan will be playing the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Bragging rights belong to Inter for now since they've only lost two of their last ten games against AC Milan.

Inter haven't lost a Champions League match since November 1, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. They took their match against AC Milan 2-0. Inter's two goals came from Edin Dzeko at minute eight and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at minute 11.

This match might be decided by the goalies, as both Inter and AC Milan are dynamite on defense. Not much gets by AC Milan, who's sitting on a stellar 79.7% save percentage this season. Don't expect Inter to give away easy goals, though: their save percentage of 88.1% is nothing to scoff at. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown.

Odds

Inter are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +106 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

