Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Inter

Current Records: AC Milan 3-0-0, Inter 3-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

What to Know

AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Inter at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

AC Milan faced off against Roma for the first time this season, and the Red and Blacks walked away the winners. AC Milan had just enough and edged Roma out 2-1.

Meanwhile, Inter haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game last Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 4-0 margin over Fiorentina. With that win, Inter brought their scoring average up to 2.7 goals per game.

AC Milan's win last Friday was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 3-0-0. Admittedly, the team didn't face the toughest opposition across those games, namely Roma, Bologna, and Juventus. Meanwhile, Inter's win last Sunday bumped their record up to 3-0-0.

AC Milan couldn't quite finish off Inter in their previous matchup back in February and fell 1-0. Can AC Milan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +113 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 6 out of their last 10 games against AC Milan.