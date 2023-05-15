Inter and Milan meet once more on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at San Siro. The Nerazzurri won 2-0 in the opener which means that the Rossoneri have a mountain to climb here. Stefano Pioli's men need Rafael Leao to be fit in order to hope to score at least twice to take the tie beyond 180 minutes. Simone Inzaghi's side will be keen to get the third goal which they failed to find last week which should be enough to kill this one off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +105; Draw: +230; Milan +275 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

Inter: Simone Inzaghi's men finished second in Group C, eight points behind Bayern Munich but three points ahead of Barcelona. A tight 1-0 aggregate win over Porto followed before a slightly more comfortable 5-3 aggregate triumph over Benfica set up this all-Italian semifinal which guarantees one Serie A club in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Milan: Stefano Pioli's side finished second in Group E, three points behind Chelsea and four clear of Red Bull Salzburg. Next was a 1-0 aggregate success against Tottenham Hotspur before a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over fellow Italian side Napoli created this final four Derby della Madonnina which they now trail 2-0 after last week's opening leg.

Team news

Inter: Expect Inzaghi to recall Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Andre Onana after resting them over the weekend. Robin Gosens' recent return to fitness meant that Federico Dimarco played against Sassuolo and he will remain key here. Milan Skriniar is definitely out through injury while Joaquin Correa is a doubt. Martinez could be paired with either Edin Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku with the former opening the scoring last week.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Milan: Junior Messias, Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer were all hurt after leg one and the latter's season has been ended prematurely while Krunic should be fine here. Leao missed the Spezia loss but is back in training although Alexis Saelemaekers could deputize if he fails to prove his fitness. Olivier Giroud should start ahead of Divock Origi while captain Davide Calabria should come back in for Pierre Kalulu.

Possible Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Diaz, Krunic, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Prediction

General consensus on this one is that it will likely be a score draw which would not be enough for Milan and would send Inter to the final. An early Milan goal could change things, but they are up against it with absentees. Pick: Inter 1, Milan 1 (3-1 on aggregate).