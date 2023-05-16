Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Andre Onana 90 Made a strong save on Brahim Diaz early on to set the tone, but he wasn't asked to do much else, in truth. Milan's quality in the attacking this was so bad that he could just be a spectator, and in fact only had to make that one save. 6

(DEF) Andrea Bastoni 90 So lively throughout. His passing was on point, he was accurate with his long balls and he controlled everything he wanted to defensively. 7

(DEF) Francesco Acerbi 90 The 35-year-old veteran is a rock at the back and did everything right. He struggled with Rafael Leao's speed, but who wouldn't? 7

(DEF) Matteo Darmian 90 Bossed by Leao late in the first half, but was fortunate for it not to end in goal. Had trouble keeping Milan's star in front of him but weathered the storm well enough. 6

(MID) Federico Dimarco 70 Got down the left regularly despite his passing being a bit off. But getting into those positions allowed the strikers to find space. The final product just wasn't there. 6

(MID) Henrikh Mkhitaryan 44 Taken off late in the first half due to an injury with Marcelo Brozovic coming on. 6

(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu 78 Delivered a magnificent ball in late in the first half that almost led to an Edin Dzeko goal, had it not been for Mike Maignan. He was the team's brightest player and got revenge on his former club. 8

(MID) Nico Barella 90 Was everywhere. The team's leader was massive to everything they did in the attack with his creativity coming through despite the shots from teammates being off. 7

(MID) Denzel Dumfries 90 He's was quick to play the ball into space and get forward, making strong runs to stretch the field. Showed tremendous effort though he put himself at risk of injury. 6

(FWD) Edin Dzeko 70 Very quite after that first-leg performance until a clever flick in the first half nearly led to the opening goal. Other than that, he was quiet. 5

(FWD) Lautaro Martinez 78 ⚽ 74' Didn't get the look he wanted inside of the box early on, struggling to connect with the midfield. In the second half, he got his goal with a good low finish down to the left. 8

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Marcelo Brozovic Mkhitaryan (44') Came on in the first half but never really got settled in. His conservative passing was decent enough but hardly impacted the game as he would have liked. 5

Romelu Lukaku Dzeko (66') Got an assist with his well-timed pass to Lautaro that put the tie on ice. Didn't take him long to come in and make his impact, and he's now pushing to start the UCL final. 7

Robin Gosens Dimarco (66') Barely saw the ball and barely made an impact. Not his fault, but the ball just rarely went to his area of the pitch. 5

Joaquin Correa Lautaro (84') Late sub who created a chance in just six minutes. 6

Roberto Gagliardini Barella (84') Brought some stability in limited minutes, doing a bit on both ends of the pitch. 6

