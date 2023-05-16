Inter are through to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final after beating rival AC Milan 1-0 on Tuesday in their semifinal second leg. The victors had beaten them 2-0 in the first leg last weekend to build a comfortable position but were able to build upon it here, holding Milan scoreless for 180 minutes. Simone Inzaghi's side will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on June 10.
But who were the top performers in this one? Here are our player ratings.
Inter Milan ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Andre Onana
|90
Made a strong save on Brahim Diaz early on to set the tone, but he wasn't asked to do much else, in truth. Milan's quality in the attacking this was so bad that he could just be a spectator, and in fact only had to make that one save.
|6
(DEF) Andrea Bastoni
|90
|So lively throughout. His passing was on point, he was accurate with his long balls and he controlled everything he wanted to defensively.
|7
(DEF) Francesco Acerbi
|90
|The 35-year-old veteran is a rock at the back and did everything right. He struggled with Rafael Leao's speed, but who wouldn't?
|7
(DEF) Matteo Darmian
|90
|Bossed by Leao late in the first half, but was fortunate for it not to end in goal. Had trouble keeping Milan's star in front of him but weathered the storm well enough.
|6
(MID) Federico Dimarco
|70
Got down the left regularly despite his passing being a bit off. But getting into those positions allowed the strikers to find space. The final product just wasn't there.
|6
(MID) Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|44
Taken off late in the first half due to an injury with Marcelo Brozovic coming on.
|6
(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu
|78
Delivered a magnificent ball in late in the first half that almost led to an Edin Dzeko goal, had it not been for Mike Maignan. He was the team's brightest player and got revenge on his former club.
|8
(MID) Nico Barella
|90
Was everywhere. The team's leader was massive to everything they did in the attack with his creativity coming through despite the shots from teammates being off.
|7
(MID) Denzel Dumfries
|90
He's was quick to play the ball into space and get forward, making strong runs to stretch the field. Showed tremendous effort though he put himself at risk of injury.
|6
(FWD) Edin Dzeko
|70
Very quite after that first-leg performance until a clever flick in the first half nearly led to the opening goal. Other than that, he was quiet.
|5
(FWD) Lautaro Martinez
|78
|⚽ 74' Didn't get the look he wanted inside of the box early on, struggling to connect with the midfield. In the second half, he got his goal with a good low finish down to the left.
|8
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Marcelo Brozovic
|Mkhitaryan (44')
|Came on in the first half but never really got settled in. His conservative passing was decent enough but hardly impacted the game as he would have liked.
|5
Romelu Lukaku
|Dzeko (66')
|Got an assist with his well-timed pass to Lautaro that put the tie on ice. Didn't take him long to come in and make his impact, and he's now pushing to start the UCL final.
|7
Robin Gosens
|Dimarco (66')
|Barely saw the ball and barely made an impact. Not his fault, but the ball just rarely went to his area of the pitch.
|5
Joaquin Correa
|Lautaro (84')
|Late sub who created a chance in just six minutes.
|6
Roberto Gagliardini
|Barella (84')
|Brought some stability in limited minutes, doing a bit on both ends of the pitch.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Simeone Inzaghi
|5
|They did enough. The attack was pretty dull for a good bit, but he was content in sitting back and looking to go on the counter. They knew they'd likely get a goal, and when they did, this was over. Now, does he start Lukaku or Dzeko in the final?
|7
AC Milan ratings
By Jonathan Johnson
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Mike Maignan
90
The Frenchman was alert to deny Inter early on although Barella's shot at goal fell victim to the whistle. A superb first half save from Dzeko's header ensured that Milan did not fall further behind. He might have done better on the goal, but Kalulu should not have allowed the shot. Late stops from Martinez and Lukaku had little value at 3-0 down in the tie.
7
(DEF) Davide Calabria (c)
90
The skipper seemed more assured than he was last week and Milan were more settled overall at the back. He got forward to put balls in where he could, but the Rossoneri were not equipped adequately to break Inter's defense down.
6
(DEF) Malick Thiaw
64
He was started instead of Kjaer and looked largely solid alongside Tomori. Booked in the second half, he cramped up soon after which necessitated that he had to be withdrawn.
6
(DEF) Fikayo Tomori
90
The England international looked more composed than he did last week. He and Thiaw paired relatively well and he crowded Martinez out when he was shaping to shoot on the edge of the box in the first half. Also got booked later in the game.
6
(DEF) Theo Hernandez
90
Aside from a good early shot from range, the France international was not nearly involved enough going forward. However, his defensive focus was improved which showed that he can do it.
6
(MID) Rade Krunic
90
Perhaps he was still feeling the injury which had threatened to keep him out of this one as he had a quieter game than most. Picked up a booking late on.
5.5
(MID) Sandro Tonali
90
Far more impressive than he was in the opening half of the first leg, he petered out after a bright start. A great run and cross created Milan's best chance of the game early on which Diaz wasted. Shown a yellow card towards the end.
6.5
(MID) Junior Messias
76
Aside from some wayward passing and crossing, it was a fairly quiet outing from another player who had taken a knock pre-game. His first leg miss will haunt him for some time.
5.5
(MID) Brahim Diaz
76
Missed a huge chance early on which likely cost the Rossoneri their chance to recover the tie. It was a poor shot when located well by Tonali and his performance never recovered.
4.5
(MID) Rafael Leao
90
Restricted for much of the opening half, he took his time to get into it before finally coming to life. The Portuguese star shot wide after wriggling free of his tight marking and it could easily have been a lifeline for Milan. Aside from that, he was as powerless as Giroud given his teammates' lack of creativity.
6.5
(FWD) Olivier Giroud
90
It was a tough outing for the Frenchman who was starved of service all night in the middle of a goal drought anyway. A few flick headers were useful, but overall he needed to be used much more by Milan as a focal point.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Pierre Kalulu
Thiaw (64')
At fault for Inter's goal, his introduction destabilized the defense at a critical moment which decided the tie in the Nerazzurri's favor.
4.5
Alexis Saelemaekers
Messias (76')
Sent on with 14 minutes to go when he probably could have been given an additional 15 minutes or so to really influence things at 0-0.
5
Divock Origi
Diaz (76')
With goals needed, it was a surprise that he was only given the final 14 minutes to sniff out a goal given his knack for finding the net with great timing.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Stefano Pioli
3
Lacked imagination and showed no bite in attack. Defensively, it was better than the first leg, but the back line was never going to win this game and the tie overall. Disappointing approach despite clear manpower issues. Leao alone was never going to be enough.
4