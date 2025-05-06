Inter will host Barcelona on Tuesday for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals after the 3-3 draw of the first leg that took place on April 30 last week in Barcelona. Both sides are dealing with some key injuries before what's probably the most important match of the season for the teams, as Inter's captain Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona's main striker Robert Lewandowski are back in the squad a few hours before the key matchup, while others like French defender Benjamin Pavard and Alejandro Balde won't feature in the game in Milan. Argentinian striker and team captain Lautaro Martinez was forced to come off at halftime of the first leg due to a muscular injury, but he's surprisingly set to make an incredibly quick comeback ahead of the second leg. After training for the first time with the team on Monday, he will be featuring in the starting eleven, unlike French defender Benjamin Pavard who didn't train with the team on Monday in the last full training before the semifinal and he won't be part of the squad on Tuesday.

How to watch Inter vs. Barcelona and odds

Date : Tuesday, May 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +194; Draw +280; Barcelona +123

Lautaro is expected to make it into the starting lineup while Barcelona have similar issues, as Alejandro Balde couldn't come back in the team on time and hasn't made it into the squad list ahead of the game, but Flick will have their main striker Robert Lewandowski available again. Talking about the Polish striker, the former Bayern Munich manager said, "It might be better for Lewandowski to start on the bench after his injury, but he's ready for the bench. If we need him, he can come in. We will see if he can start against Real Madrid [in La Liga over the weekend]."

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, on the other hand, said, "Lautaro and Pavard have huge motivation, but we'll have to evaluate how they're doing. Lautaro has been out for a week. We'll evaluate what the best decision to make is." If Pavard doesn't make it for Tuesday, German defender Yann Bisseck will take his place, as happened in Barcelona for the first leg.

Starting lineups

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

FC Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres.