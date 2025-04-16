Back on track to win the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich have been flying high under Vincent Kompany, but travelling to face Inter in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg, trailing by one goal, their backs will be against the wall. Bayern were close to entering level after Thomas Muller scored a critical equalizer, but Inter delivered a gut punch via Davide Frattesi only three minutes after that equalizer to take an advantage into the second leg of play.

After making the Champions League final in 2023 versus Manchester City, Inter would love to get over the hump to win Champions League while also aiming for their fifth Scudetto in the past five seasons. Dominance in Italian soccer has shifted away from Juventus to Simone Inzaghi's side, but Kompany is trying to put Bayern back on the European map. The German giants haven't been in a Champions League final since 2019-2022, but this is a chance to change that.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch Inter vs. Bayern Munich, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 16 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 16 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +170; Draw +240; Bayern +155

First leg recap

Starting off the first leg, it was all Bayern Munich out of the gate, but as always, Inter found a way to an opener via an audacious finish from Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine has stepped up when needed this season and was able to establish Inter's footing facing Bayern. Despite announcing that he will be departing the club at the end of the season, Thomas Muller was able to hit back, bringing Bayern level in the 85th minute of play, but Inter again showed their resilience to grab a go-ahead goal in the 88th minute. That changes the entire tenor of the second leg of play between these two.

What the coaches are saying

For Inter, the goal is a simple one, and Inzaghi understands that. If they are able to do the same thing that they did in the first leg of play, they'll be one step closer to a Champions League final.

"We all know how important this match is," Inzaghi said. "And we shouldn't focus on the result, but on the excellent performance from the first leg. We must repeat that in front of our fans. We'll need a great game. It'll be a game like the one in Munich, with moments where we'll need to suffer and others where we'll have the ball. We are up against a top team that will put us under pressure."

Inter can control games and defend with the best sides in the world, but Bayern won't make things easy even without Jamal Musiala for the match. Muller could start for Bayern Munich in the second leg, which would help spark the attack as Bayern needs to rise to the occasion.

"It's the best team in Italy against the best team in Germany at the moment," Kompany said. "Both stadiums are also among the best there. It doesn't get much bigger than this. The quality and talent are there too."

With the teams that are facing each other, this is arguably the biggest game that Kompany has ever managed in, and he was hired to push Bayern back to the top of the European game. If he wins this match, it'll be a big step in doing that, but a loss will leave Bayern asking the same questions that they've asked since 2020. It's a tough position for any manager to enter, but this is what the Belgian signed up for.

Predicted lineups

Inter: Yan Sommer, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Benjamin Pavard, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Bayern Munich: Jonas Urbig, Josip Stanisic, Min-Jae Kim, Eric Dier, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Michael Olise, Harry Kane

Player to watch

Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich needs vintage Muller if they're going to advance past Inter. Urbig has been a liability in net, replacing the injured Manuel Neuer, and even on a good day, Bayern's center backs will allow chances to Inter. So if Kompany's men are going to advance, they'll need to score early and often, which is where Muller comes in. The German has scored countless memorable goals for Bayern, and he'll need a few more to defeat an Inter side who are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Storyline to watch

Can Vincent Kompany bring Bayern back to the top? There was a period during which Bayern were one of the most terrifying sides to face in Champions League play. Only Barcelona and Real Madrid have played in UCL more than the Germans, and last season was the first time that they failed to win the Bundesliga title since the 2011-12 season. Kompany was brought in to right the ship from that, even after overseeing a Burnley side that was relegated from the Premier League. He's close to doing that, but there is more work ahead to advance, even with Bayern's current injury issues. Only advancing in one of their last eight UCL knockout ties after losing the first leg, a win here would be quite a moment for Kompany and Bayern.

Prediction

Inter have become too well-rounded of a side over recent seasons. Bayern will get a goal to bring things level, but that will only provide hope, which Inter will quickly dash via Lautaro. This is a side on a mission, and no matter who Inzaghi needs to plug into the XI, everyone knows how he wants them to play to accomplish the goal at hand. Drilled to perfection, Inter will get the job done. Pick: Inter 1, Bayern 1

